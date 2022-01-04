ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Says More Pfizer Pills Are Shipping This Week as U.S. Doubles Order to Fight Omicron

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has doubled commitment of the Pfizer pill treatment to at least 20 million courses as the Covid omicron variant rages. The U.S. also is accelerating delivery, with 10 million courses available by June, according to the White House. Pfizer added the remaining 10 million courses will follow...

