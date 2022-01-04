ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Backs Boosters for High-Risk Kids Aged 5-11, Shorter Time Between Shots

By Robin Foster
times-georgian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday backed the emergency use approval of Pfizer's booster...

www.times-georgian.com

