Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– After nearly a century at the top, General Motors is no longer the leader in U.S. auto sales. Toyota has taken the top spot for the first time. GM partly blamed manufacturing supply shortages for its decline, but Toyota also builds most of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. in America. Toyota says 70% of its vehicles sold in the country are built at five U.S. plants.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO