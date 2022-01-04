ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

By Dennis Thompson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born at the height of the pandemic appear to...

MedPage Today

Birth During the Pandemic May Affect Neurodevelopment

Birth during the COVID-19 pandemic was linked to lower neurodevelopment scores at 6 months, a cohort study showed. Compared with a historical cohort of infants, children born during the 2020 pandemic had significantly lower gross motor, fine motor, and personal-social scores on the Ages & Stages Questionnaire, 3rd Edition (ASQ-3), reported Dani Dumitriu, MD, PhD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, and co-authors in JAMA Pediatrics.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Haven Director: The Pandemic Affected Us “A Lot, But Not Too Much”

The Director of a local men’s homeless shelter says that his organization was affected “a lot, but not too much” by the COVID pandemic. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program yesterday morning (January 3rd), Michael Etheridge explained that The Haven of Manitowoc County was still able to help local men in need, but on a reduced scale.
ADVOCACY
Every pandemic decision we make affects countless others

Many people are learning how rapidly coronavirus, especially the omicron version, is spreading by the growing number of canceled sporting events. More learned when the airlines canceled thousands of flights during the holidays, blaming the same omicron variation. (Although several airlines said adverse weather was also a cause.) And others are learning from the unjustly maligned mainstream media, such as NBC, which reported on Dec.29, “The United States, Britain, France, Australia and other countries are shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible omicron upended hopes of a return to some version of normality in parts of the world.” Adding, “Right now, delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hospitals Are Rationing COVID Pills, Infusions as Cases Rise

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It is the ultimate irony: More COVID-19 treatments exist now than at any other time during the pandemic, but the skyrocketing number of cases from the surging Omicron variant might mean you can't get them when you need them most. Doctors and health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Breakthrough COVID Cases Overwhelmingly Mild for Vaccinated People: Study

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A review of cases from 465 U.S. hospitals underscores the protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines. The new review -- by researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health -- found that vaccinated adults who got breakthrough infections rarely got severely ill. Respiratory failure, the need for treatment in an intensive care unit, and death were also very rare.
PHARMACEUTICALS
REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE

