Economy

New Securities Lawsuit Targets Natural Gas Producer EQT's Proposed $6.7B Acquisition of Rival

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. EQT Corporation, a large U.S. natural gas producer, and its top officials were slapped with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in...

State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Economy
