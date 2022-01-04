ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking frigid temperatures and another round of snow

By Chance Gotsch
Cover picture for the articleToday: A nice change in pace for Central Missouri weather as warm southerly flowing winds and sunshine help warm us into the mid-'40s. Winds remain gusty sustained at 15-20 mph....

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Another round of snow Wednesday night and Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Snow showers with cloudy skies and lows into the lower 20's. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain, with wind gusts around 15-35 MPH. FRIDAY: A chance of snow with highs close to 40°. Scattered rain...
14news.com

Accumulating snow Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine poked through the clouds for the first half of Wednesday. Afternoon temps reached the lower 40s as forecast. Clouds and sharply colder air will move into the Tri-State Wednesday night. Lows on Thursday morning will drop to around 18, with the wind chill near zero. Snow will move into the area from west to east by mid-morning. Heaviest snowfall should occur over western Kentucky, where up to 3″ will be possible, especially in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Snow amounts will taper down north of the Ohio River, with around an inch likely in Evansville, Henderson and Owensboro. With the cold temps, everything will stick and we will likely see slick driving conditions by late morning on Thursday through the afternoon commute. Snow moves out Thursday night and temps will sink into the single digits Friday morning. Again, sub-zero wind chills possible. Over the weekend, south winds will push temperatures back into the 40s with rain likely late Saturday night and Sunday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wjhl.com

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 28 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Tri-Cities Thursday with Winter Storm Warnings across all Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky and well as for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee.
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” DeRusha said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
News Channel 25

Cold Front Arrives Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It will be chilly for the rest of the week as a cold front rolls in Thursday. Tonight will be near normal with lows in the mid 30s. Thursday, a cold front will roll through Central Texas during the morning hours. This will bring gusty north winds throughout the day with temperatures hanging out in the 40s. That means wind chills will be in the 30s for most of the day, so get ready to wear the heavier coat! Winds should die down some Thursday night with lows in the mid 20s.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Middle Tennessee Prepares For New Round Of Snow, Freezing Temperatures

For the second time in less than a week, a round of winter weather is expected to blanket Middle Tennessee in snow. According to FOX 17, between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to fall over much of the mid-state starting as early as 6 a.m. Thursday (January 6), whiles some areas, such as Cumberland Plateau, could see up to 5 inches. The snow will likely continue falling throughout the day before moving out by Thursday evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
MySanAntonio

San Antonio braces for 2 cold fronts and near-freezing temperatures

San Antonio temperatures are about to go on another roller coaster ride as cold fronts are expected Thursday and Sunday. After this week's warming trend, temperatures will drop into the low 30s late Thursday, January 6, and continue into Friday as another cold front blows in, according to the National Weather Service. NWS expects a low of 32 degrees on Friday and high of 57 degrees.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
q13fox.com

Whatcom County residents brace for another round of snow

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - Just when Whatcom County residents thought they could put the snow behind them, another round is expected to hit the county. "I was like ‘yay, we are almost there’ and then it snowed again forget about it," resident Norm Bonnickson said. Tuesday night brought...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
actionnews5.com

First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Mid-South until 6 p.m. Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact much of area beginning early Thursday morning. See a list of school closings...
MEMPHIS, TN

