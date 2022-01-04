Highway Patrol releases names from deadly head-on crash that killed four

The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver was killed in a crash with a semi on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday. A crash report says 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier, of Lake Crystal, was northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when her Honda Fit crashed head-on at Riverfront Drive with a southbound semi. The semi-driver, 59-year-old Patrick Delmer Winkelman, of St. Cloud, wasn’t injured. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol. It’s unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash. The crash time is listed on the report 11:28 a.m. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours following the crash.

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO