'Few-Foods' Diet Could Be Recipe for Easing ADHD Symptoms

US News and World Report
 2 days ago

TUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Can eating a highly restrictive "few-foods diet" ease the classic symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in kids?. New research suggests that short-term nutritional intervention, which tests whether certain foods are a trigger for ADHD symptoms through the process...

www.usnews.com

foodmatters.com

The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
Knowridge Science Report

Benefits of a low-calorie diet for type 2 diabetes

A chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms. Treatments include...
marthastewart.com

Eight Antioxidant Rich Foods That Can Easily Be Added to Your Diet

The foods and beverages you consume have a direct impact on your health, which is why it's important to enjoy a diet loaded with nutrient-rich foods. A quick search will tell you that one of the easiest ways to promote heart health, reduce inflammation, and reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer is to incorporate antioxidants into your diet. "Antioxidants are compounds found in food that help balance free radicals," explains Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and owner of Olive Tree Nutrition LLC. "A high level of free radicals in the body can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders." Free radicals are produced in the body naturally, but the process can be exacerbated by environmental exposure to things like pollution, cigarettes, and medications. However, antioxidant nutrients—which are found in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and selenium—can protect your body from these harmful reactions.
healththoroughfare.com

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet, And What Are The Benefits?

There are many reasons to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lean proteins. A diet like this can help you lose weight, prevent heart disease and diabetes, lower your cholesterol and blood pressure, increase your energy level, and improve your mood. The anti-inflammatory diet is based...
Killeen Daily Herald

Could a High-Fiber Diet Help Boost Cancer Survival?

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People undergoing immune-boosting therapy for advanced melanoma may respond better if they eat a high-fiber diet, a new study hints. Researchers said much more study is needed, but their initial findings -- in both melanoma patients and lab mice -- suggest that fiber-rich foods may help via their effects on gut bacteria.
UPI News

Highly restrictive diet might ease ADHD symptoms, study suggests

Can eating a highly restrictive "few-foods diet" ease the classic symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in kids?. New research suggests that short-term nutritional intervention, which tests whether certain foods are a trigger for ADHD symptoms through the process of elimination, might make a difference. ADHD can result in...
Citrus County Chronicle

Super foods for a nutritious diet

The health community has long praised the benefits of vitamins and nutrients derived from natural sources. For those looking to improve their health or take preventative measures, these 10 natural super foods can be incorporated into your daily diet to help support your health:. Green tea. Armed with a special...
scitechdaily.com

Research Shows Intermittent Fasting Works for Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting can produce clinically significant weight loss as well as improve metabolic health in individuals with obesity, according to a new study review led by University of Illinois Chicago researchers. “We noted that intermittent fasting is not better than regular dieting; both produce the same amount of weight loss...
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Could this drink prevent vaccine symptoms?

Symptoms experienced after receiving the COVID-19 jab are normal, but besides over-the-counter medication, can this drink be the solution to avoiding having to experience them?. Can this drink truly alleviate jab symptoms?. As the Omicron variant has been proven to be much more transmissible than any other strain of the...
FIRST For Women

Exhausted All The Time? Cutting These Kinds of Foods Out of Your Diet Could Help

“As I finished my shopping at the grocery store one morning, I noticed a group of. my close friends talking outside. I avoided them as best I could,” recalls Katie. “I didn’t want to be rude, but I was exhausted — again. All I wanted to do was go home and go to sleep. Once there, I didn’t even have the energy to put the groceries away, so I got the cold stuff into the fridge and freezer, then lay down. It was only 9:30 AM, and I felt guilty realizing I had blown off some of my best friends because I wanted to rest.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

How Diet Might Help Your Arthritis

People often complain about aches and pains as they get older, and for many, with good cause. Osteoarthritis, or arthritis, for short, can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling, as well as a decrease in motion. Arthritis is common, affecting more than 32 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Medical News Today

Review links 2 types of intermittent fasting to significant weight loss

Intermittent fasting, which involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating, has associations with weight loss and other health benefits. A recent review synthesized results from clinical trials examining the impact of four common intermittent fasting schedules on weight loss and other health benefits. The study found that all four...
