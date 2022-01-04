'Few-Foods' Diet Could Be Recipe for Easing ADHD Symptoms

The foods and beverages you consume have a direct impact on your health, which is why it's important to enjoy a diet loaded with nutrient-rich foods. A quick search will tell you that one of the easiest ways to promote heart health, reduce inflammation, and reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer is to incorporate antioxidants into your diet. "Antioxidants are compounds found in food that help balance free radicals," explains Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and owner of Olive Tree Nutrition LLC. "A high level of free radicals in the body can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders." Free radicals are produced in the body naturally, but the process can be exacerbated by environmental exposure to things like pollution, cigarettes, and medications. However, antioxidant nutrients—which are found in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and selenium—can protect your body from these harmful reactions.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO