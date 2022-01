Here are five restaurants that recently opened in Richardson. 1. Oni Ramen opened a new location Nov. 29 in the CityLine development at 1415 State St., Richardson. Through its self-serve kiosks, the restaurant’s patrons can choose to order a variety of classic and signature ramen options, such as Signature Miso and Oni Reaper. Oni also has a full-service bar with several new signature cocktails. The restaurant also offers an array of high-end liquors ranging from Japanese whisky to sake. Oni is located on street level at the corner of State Street and Plano Road, next to Ace’s Sports Hangar. 214-613-6590. www.oniramen.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO