Colin Cowherd on Ben Roethlisberger's legacy: 'Great career, but it could've been greater' I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers defeated division rival Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in...

thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
The Spun

Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in line to play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. During a media session at practice earlier in the week, the 18-year NFL veteran implied that the Week 17 AFC North tilt will be his last home game as a Steelers. Although this season hasn’t entirely gone according to plan, Roethilsberger, 39, is a franchise icon and will always be remembered for delivering two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh over the course of his career.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger, Family Release Tuesday Night Message

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger looked on at Heinz Field on Monday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to kickoff, it was reported that it would most likely be the final home game of his NFL career. Roethlisberger certainly enjoyed Monday night’s win over his...
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
On3.com

WATCH: Snoop Dogg perfectly times calling out Ben Roethlisberger

Rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast, and it was abundantly clear that the evening was one of many Pittsburgh Steelers games he has watched. Because it was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely last home game of his career,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
steelersnow.com

Najee Harris’ Touchdown Run Sparked an Emotional Moment for Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris’ touchdown run maybe should have never happened. After all, all the rookie running back had to do was get the touchdown. Knowing the circumstances, it would be easy to see why people would want Harris to kneel down and allow Roethlisberger to get one final kneel down to get his curtain call. Yet, the former Alabama running back kept going.
defector.com

Good Riddance To Big Ben

To watch ESPN’s mega-treacly sendoff of Ben Roethlisberger was to learn to hate ESPN, Roethlisberger, and yourself simultaneously. By halftime, Roethlisberger had thrown 34 passes to gain 96 yards in a solipsistic Kobe-esque goodbye that was so painful to watch as to hear that it took running back Najee Harris to save the entire show in the second half and remind Steelers fans that there is a future that isn’t quite so Ben monstering innocent villagers.
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
FanSided

Antonio Brown has a message for Big Ben ahead of final home game

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown has uplifting words for Ben Roethlisberger before what is believed to be his last home game at Heinz Field. Long before he was a disgraced Buccaneer, Antonio Brown was a proud Pittsburgh Steeler. And long before he began to badmouth Ben Roethlisberger to media, he affectionately called him “Billy.”
CBS Sports

Snoop Dogg thinks Ben Roethlisberger will retire after 2021 season: 'Save Ben a spot on the couch next year'

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's special "Monday Night Football" broadcast and said he told Ben Roethlisberger to "embrace the evening" for potentially the last home start of the quarterback's career. Later in the night, Snoop Dogg -- one of this year's Super Bowl halftime headliners and a longtime Steelers fan -- further churned the rumor mill regarding Big Ben's future, suggesting Roethlisberger will, in fact, retire following the 2021 season.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
The Spun

ESPN Criticized For What They Said About Ben Roethlisberger

After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Ben Roethlisberger quarterbacked his last game in Heinz Field. Befittingly, the occasion was highlighted on the ESPN Monday night stage against the Cleveland Browns. Two things that Big Ben has dominated over course of his future Hall of Fame career. That...
