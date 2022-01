Dragon Ball Super is making Vegeta way more interesting than Goku. While some fans would certainly argue that this statement has been true about the series all along, the latest Dragon Ball Super arc has pretty much taken it from a place of impassioned opinion to being a pretty irrefutable case, based on the latest story arc. Dragon Ball has (for the first time) made a pointed investment in developing Vegeta more as an independent character rather than a Saiyan shadow clone of Goku – in terms of powers and character and not just attitude. Always the question is: Where is this all headed?

