Toti Gomes becomes latest Wolves loan player returning to Molineux

By Jonny Drury
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefender Toti Gomes has returned to Wolves from his loan spell with Grasshopper Club Zurich - the third Wanderers player to return to the club in the last week. Gomes, 22, signed for the club from Estoril in 2020, and was immediately loaned out to Grasshoppers, where he helped the club...

The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes the latest PSG player to test positive for Covid-19 with keeper joining Lionel Messi and three others in getting the virus with Ligue 1 season set to resume

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to return a positive Covid-19 test. He follows Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Bernat, however, subsequently tested negative on Monday and Tuesday, meaning that he can...
UEFA
The Independent

Sean Dyche to miss Burnley vs Huddersfield after positive Covid test

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation.The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom in the table.Dyche’s side will be bidding for their fourth win in all competitions having beaten Newcastle and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.The Clarets reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, but were knocked out by Bournemouth in a 2-0 home defeat. Read More Novak Djokovic facing anxious wait over Australia visa appealStuart Broad takes five wickets for England but Usman Khawaja shines brightestSteven Gerrard ‘calls Philippe Coutinho’ about Aston Villa loan
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Moutinho wants more from Wolves after ‘deserved’ win over Manchester United

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.“For me,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

