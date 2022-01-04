ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021. This week’s remaining episodes have been scrapped after the Meyers tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster. NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.

NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J. On Tuesday, a COVID-19 diagnosis forced Lupita Nyong’o to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.”

Comments / 55

Brendan Thomas
1d ago

what happened ashole? what about your vaccine. check this out , guess we're he is ....Florida! getting antibodies and ivermectin. these people are sick

Reply(1)
28
Bull B
1d ago

I hope you have a speedy recovery.but NBC will probably have thier best ratings while you're gone.

Reply(1)
14
michael
18h ago

used to be great on Saturday night but ever since he started his own show he's just a one-sided liberal. And since he's gotten the shot she still gets covid interesting

Reply(1)
3
