AMD’s New Ryzen 6000 Laptop Graphics are a Huge Bump for Gaming

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO