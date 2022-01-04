ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD’s New Ryzen 6000 Laptop Graphics are a Huge Bump for Gaming

By Matthew Cook
thenerdstash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD has announced its new lineup of Ryzen 6000 series laptop processors, and the gaming improvements are massive. AMD’s integrated graphics on the 5000 series processors were already impressive but couldn’t handle some of the more demanding games. Now, thanks to the addition of RDNA2 graphics, the new AMD Ryzen 6000...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Graphics Card#Amd Ryzen#Fidelity Super Resolution#Call Of Duty Vanguard
TrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Productivity Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop has been announced by the brand ahead of CES 2022 as a computing solution for users seeking out a way to enjoy enhanced productivity from anywhere. The latest version of the laptop features an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and a battery pack...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Start the new year with a new 65-inch 4K TV under $500

Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: New Dell XPS Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 Series Video Card Ships in January

Previously Dell's only PC option that offered an Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 series video cards was in the form of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. At a cost of about $2900 for an Intel Core i7 RTX 3080 combo, it's out of reach for many people. Now, Dell has extended similar buildout options to their new 2021-2022 Dell XPS gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen processors will be unveiled at CES 2022

AMD is apparently set to reveal the next generation of Ryzen processors based on the Zen 4 architecture at the upcoming CES 2022, which is set to happen right at the start of the year despite most companies backing out of a physical attendance. The information was confirmed by AMD CTO Mark Papermaster in an interview with Forbes (via Digital Trends), who said that “some” products will be at CES, but more will be revealed throughout the year.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

AMD will reveal its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company will show off its next-generation Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022. Tentatively named Ryzen 7000, these processors are said to use a new manufacturing process that could offer up to a 25% boost in single-core performance. In a recent interview, the executive...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Rumored AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6900HX specs reveal new Radeon 680M integrated graphics

AMD has been using iterations of its Vega graphics architecture for several APU generations now and that means an upgrade is long overdue. This could soon be happening in the form of the Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs with the introduction of new integrated RDNA 2 graphics allegedly named "600M series", according to a report by fellow outlet Wccftech.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Linux Kernel Update Provides Huge Gaming Boost For Ryzen Chips

A solid move for folks who just want to play some PC games in this GPU-starved market hellscape has been to pick up a CPU with a fast integrated GPU. Sure, integrated graphics aren't going to blow anyone's socks off, but game performance can be eminently playable with the right settings. In a laptop, you have your option of fast Intel Iris Xe GPUs or Radeon processors based on dated-but-still-potent Vega graphics, while on the desktop it's Ryzen "G" all the way.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $610, Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor for $479.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop may be budget-priced, but it has enough power to run most games, and you can get one for $479.99 shipped, today only, originally $609.99. Featuring a 14″ display with 4-side narrow bezels that let you see more of the FHD (1920 x 1080) screen for wider viewing angles, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of internal SSD storage, and AMD Radeon 7 Graphics. Product page. Read more for a video review and additional information.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

AMD's CES 2022 lineup leaks, enhanced Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Ryzen 7 6800H on the cards, including a new Radeon RX 6850M XT laptop GPU

AMD will have a big presence at CES 2022. According to WCCftech, the company will unveil four products, three Zen3+ APUs and one RDNA2-based GPU for notebooks. The APUs include the Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and Ryzen 7 6800H. All of these chips are 8-core 16-thread affairs with TDPs ranging from 35 W to 45 W for the non-HX chip and 45 W+ for the HX chips. Allegedly, the Ryzen 9 6980HX will boost to 5 GHz, while the Ryzen 9 6900HX and the Ryzen 9 6800H will go up to 4.9 and 4.7 GHz respectively.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

From new laptop chips to a Zen 4 future, here's what AMD revealed at CES

We also got a brief look at the Zen 4 desktop chip, coming in the second half of the year. AMD announced the Ryzen 5000 series of laptop processors at CES 2021 almost exactly a year ago, and so it’s no surprise to see that the company has used CES 2022 to announce the Ryzen 6000 series and more products.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 laptop chips finally modernize their built-in Radeon GPUs

AMD made small additions to its dedicated GPU and its processor lineups at its CES press conference this morning, but the biggest announcement was the introduction of new Ryzen 6000-series laptop APUs. These chips use a new Zen 3+ CPU architecture and manufacturing process, but most significantly, their integrated graphics processors trade the years-old Vega architecture for the modern RDNA2 architecture used in Radeon 6000-series graphics cards, the newest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and the upcoming Steam Deck.
LAPTOPS
thenerdstash.com

AMD Announces $199 Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card

AMD has announced its latest Radeon graphics card aimed at the entry-level PC gaming market, the RX 6500 XT. The new RX 6500 XT comes in under the price of the current models on offer from AMD. It will be released on January 19 for $199. Judging by the current state of the graphics card market, though, actual cards will be priced higher than that.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy