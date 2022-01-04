ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilians favor COVID-19 vaccinating of children, oppose need for prescription – hearing

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that most participants in a public hearing on vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19 disagreed with the need for a doctor’s prescription, but it will still recommend it. The government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro,...

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Daughter, 11, Will Not Get COVID-19 Jab

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, he said on Monday, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers. The right-wing leader added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
Washington Post

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain, floats possibility of surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized early Monday with abdominal pain from an apparent intestinal obstruction and later announced on social media that surgery could be necessary. The abdominal discomfort was the latest health complication to afflict Bolsonaro since his near-fatal stabbing in 2018 while...
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Brazil President Bolsonaro Rushed to Hospital Because He’s Literally Full of Shit

It’s not news that Brazil’s far-right anti-vaxxer President Jair Bolsonaro is full of shit—but now it appears to have been confirmed by medical practitioners. According to reports from Brazil, Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering from what was described as a suspected “intestinal obstruction.” Brazilian TV network Globo reported that the president was taken to hospital immediately after landing in Sao Paulo following a New Year vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina. Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, reportedly said and he’s being examined to see if surgery might be needed. Last year, he was hospitalized after suffering an extreme case of hiccups.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Obstructed Gut, May Need Surgery

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday with an intestinal blockage and may need to undergo surgery in the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing. Bolsonaro said he started feeling unwell on Sunday afternoon after lunch and doctors have inserted a nasogastric tube. Medical officials described...
HEALTH
The Independent

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro says he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has said that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid-19 and stated an unscientific claim that there have not been enough child fatalities to justify inoculation of children. More than 300 children between the ages of five and 11 have succumbed to the virus in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, a coronavirus advisory body in the country said.But the Brazilian leader said in Santa Catarina on Monday that “children have not been dying in a way that justifies a vaccine” for them.His statement came a week before Brazil rolls out a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
Coronavirus
The Independent

Brazilian President Bolsonaro hospitalized in Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported.Globo reported that Bolsonaro returned to the Brazilian capital during the night from a New Year break on the coast and was immediately taken to Hospital Vila Nova Star.Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains.Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally in 2018.Globo said that Macedo was on holiday in the Bahamas and was waiting for a flight back to Brazil to see Bolsonaro, who reportedly had no public appearances scheduled on Monday.Since his stabbing during the 2018 presidential election, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.Last July, he was hospitalized due to a severe case of hiccups. Read More Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospitalShould kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online surveyJair Bolsonaro says he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid
AMERICAS
Reuters

Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spain's Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday, as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3% on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2% on Monday but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Bolsonaro starts potential annus horribilis with health scare

It was already shaping up to be a tough year for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with his popularity at an all-time low nine months from elections, the economy in recession and Covid-19 surging. Then the far-right leader had his New Year beach vacation come crashing to an end with an emergency flight to the hospital for a partially blocked intestine. Bolsonaro, 66, was discharged Wednesday, after the blockage came free without the surgery he initially said might be needed. But the health scare underlined the fragile state he appears to be in as he starts the final year of his term, and the countdown to elections that polls currently place him on track to lose badly to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil registers 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 76 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 11,850 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 619,209 coronavirus deaths and 22,305,078 total confirmed cases. Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGO

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective for children: 3 CDC studies say

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for children, according to three new studies released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One study, which evaluated the safety reports of more than 42,000 children ages 5 to 11 who received a Pfizer shot, found the side effects from the Pfizer vaccine were mostly mild and temporary. It also found that myocarditis, a heart inflammation side effect that has been associated with the mRNA vaccines in very rare cases, does not appear to be a risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlanticcitynews.net

Hong Kong mulls mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for school children: Reports

Hong Kong, December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Hong Kong is considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for schoolchildren due to the spread of Omicron cases, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a source. According to the news outlet, the city will also mandate three days of hotel quarantine for returning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Israel extends 4th COVID vaccine to elderly in care facilities

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel is extending its offer of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to elderly people in care facilities, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Friday, citing their high exposure and vulnerability to infections. (Writing by Dan Williams)
WORLD

