Acadiana Teenager Arrested by St. Landry Parish Authorities after Fatal New Years Eve Shooting

According to reports, a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after a fatal shooting that occurred on New Years Eve. The victim, a 38-year-old man from Washington, was reportedly shot in the chest after an argument.

Per the report from our media partners at KATC-TV3, Keith Adam Joseph was shot and killed on New Years Eve after an argument. The incident reportedly occurred on East Saint Mitchell Street in Washington. The 38-year-old Washington man is said to have died at the scene.

Initial reports of the incident cite an investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said that witnesses at the scene were able to provide details on the incident, as the suspect involved left the scene before authorities arrived. Those details say that the victim was shot one single time in the chest.

In connection to the incident, a 15-year-old was arrested on January 4, 2022. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office reportedly booked the teenager on a Second Degree Murder charge as well as a Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun charge.

The report says that the teenager is being held at the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

