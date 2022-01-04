SI Power Rankings: Bucs Keep Climbing As Regular Season Draws To A Close

It's safe to assume that the Buccaneers would've seen a rather large drop in Sports Illustrated's power rankings for Week 18, but fortunately, we're not here to talk about that.

The Bucs moved up one spot, from No. 4 last week to No. 3 this week after their thrilling comeback win over the Jets in the Meadowlands.

Connor Orr was responsible for putting together this week's list and said the following about the Bucs:

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12–4) Last week: Win at New York Jets, 28–24 Next week: vs. Carolina Tom Brady proved Sunday what we all knew: they’re still quite good without Antonio Brown and can routinely dissect a defense at a moment’s notice. This secondary is depleted and beyond repair, giving up noticeably big plays to Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios this past weekend, but I would never be surprised in Todd Bowles’ ability to figure it out.

Orr's statement about the secondary being "depleted and beyond repair" seems a bit extreme right now, especially considering that Sean Murphy-Bunting is the only starter that's hurt and even then, we don't know the extent of his injury, yet. Outside of SMB, the Bucs are healthy when it comes to their starting group.

But Orr is absolutely correct in his assessment of the Panthers, who the Bucs face this week:

27. Carolina Panthers (5–11) Last week: Loss at New Orleans, 18–10 Next week: at Tampa Bay Matt Rhule’s decision to cut ties with Joe Brady still feels strange, especially now that the Panthers are wilting on their way out of the 2021 season. A word of advice: If your best offensive player is a running back, you are no longer allowed to complain when the running back gets hurt. That happens to running backs. A lot. Good teams win anyway, just look at the No. 1 seed in the AFC right now.

The Bucs dismantled the Panthers, 32-6, back in Week 16 and not much has changed in regard to the Panthers and their abilities as a team. But, this is the NFL, so it's Any Given Sunday when it's all said and done.

Bruce Arians said Monday that the Bucs plan to play their starters in hopes of beating the Panthers and earning the NFC's No. 2 seed (with some help), so there's a good chance the Bucs could finish even higher in SI's final power rankings for the 2021 regular season. But that will be hard to do with Kansas City and Green Bay ahead of them.

