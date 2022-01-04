ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed, strong gains recorded in Japan and Australia

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday. Major gains were recorded in Japan and Australia while in mainland China and Hong Kong, stocks were steady. "As we start 2022, markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asian Stocks#Omicron#Fed#Ust#Usd#Mizuho Bank#Australian#Shanghai Composite#Hang Seng#British#Japanese#Swiss#Canadian#Nasdaq Composite
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More weakness in technology stocks leaves US indexes lower

Technology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving the market indexes deeper into the red for the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gave up an early gain, shedding 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop in nearly a year.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Asian shares mostly higher after tech-led decline on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian markets mostly gained on Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street. Tokyo and Taiwan slipped but other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Major U.S. indexes end red, but banks on fire

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES END RED, BUT BANKS ON FIRE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a jittery start to Thursday, U.S. stocks stabilized a little...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up Ahead of Latest U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Friday morning, clawing back losses from Thursday’s tech selloff. Investors now await the latest U.S. jobs report and digesting a bigger-than-expected contraction in Japanese household spending. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.62% by 9:08 PM ET (2:08 AM GMT). Data released...
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting for clues about plans to wean markets off pandemic-era stimulus measures. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% a day after the broad index pulled back from a record high as technology shares fell. The...
STOCKS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Japan's Dec Wholesale Inflation Seen Staying Near Record High: Reuters Poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale inflation in December is expected to remain near a recent peak as companies hike prices to offset rising raw material costs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of the prices companies charge each other for their goods,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy