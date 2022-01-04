The Dog Gurus Annual Daycare Games to Take Place February 2022

Since 2014, Karin’s Causes, an estate sale founded by collector and hobbyist Karin Gustafson, has raised funds for area nonprofits. The three-day event features items collected by Gustafson, along with distinctive donations from friends and donors. The event is known for its carefully curated items, many with collectible appeal and value. This year’s sale includes more than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, including diamonds, gold and Gucci pieces; original artwork; folk and ethnic art; china and crystal tableware and decorative items; rare books and first editions; timepieces and globes; and many other collectibles. All funds raised will be directed to the Animal Rescue Coalition, the New College Foundation’s scholarship fund, and the Scottish Rite Foundation’s “Helping Children Communicate” program. The event is free and open to the public from Friday, January 28, 9 a.m.-noon, and Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Building in Sarasota. To preview items for sale, click here. The event will be inside; guests are required to wear masks and to observe social distancing.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO