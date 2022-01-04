Panel finds Canada’s practice of reserving dairy quotas ‘inconsistent’ with USMCA

Market analyst doesn’t expect immediate Canadian USMCA dairy compliance. A market analyst and risk management advisor says this week’s announcement by a USMCA trade dispute panel in favor of the U.S. over Canada concerning dairy trade quotas did not cause the limit-up gains in Class III prices Tuesday. Mike North is with ever.ag. He tells Brownfield, “That was more coincidence but it does not hurt our cause. If you look at the amount of product that we’ve been selling to Canada, we’ve been selling quite a bit of butter and they’ve been a great partner on that front, but there’s a lot of other product classes where we have an opportunity by way of price to sell into the Canadian market.”

INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO