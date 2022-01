A fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine is not yet needed, government health advisers have said.Booster doses continued to provide high levels of protection months after being administered, new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed.The level of protection against hospitalisation remained at around 90 per cent in older people three months after they received a third jab, the UKHSA said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said there was no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose but the situation would be kept under review.Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said:...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO