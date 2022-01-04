ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada announced on Tuesday it is entering into a pair of non-binding agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children harmed by a discriminatory child...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Toronto#Child Welfare#Reuters#First Nations
