ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

France launches terrorism probe over rally team blast in Saudi

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had launched a terrorism investigation after a French vehicle involved in the Paris-Dakar rally race in Saudi Arabia last week exploded, injuring one...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

French anti-terror agency to investigate Dakar Rally blast

The explosion at the Donatello Hotel in Jeddah on December 30 injured Frenchman Philippe Boutron, a driver for the Sodicars Racing team. Event organisers, the ASO, subsequently reinforced security at the bivouacs in the days after the incident, and the French anti-terrorist agency has now announced that it is investigating the circumstances.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jalopnik

Terrorism Probe Launched After Explosion Hospitalizes French Dakar Driver

The Dakar Rally is underway in Saudi Arabia, but an explosion in the run up to the annual race has thrown an ominous shadow over the off-road spectacle. On December 30th, an explosion damaged a support car for the French Sodicars Dakar team. The blast hit one of the team’s cars as it headed to the course from the city of Jeddah.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Dakar rally blast 'embarrassment' for Saudi Arabia: analysts

An explosion that badly injured a French driver at the Dakar rally has embarrassed Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to position itself as a global sports hub, analysts said. Driver Philippe Boutron, 61, was seriously wounded in the explosion, which the Saudi authorities insist was accidental.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakar Rally#Race Car#Reuters#French
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

France detains suspect in Syria chemical weapons probe

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French investigators said Monday they have detained a man suspected of supplying authorities in Syria with materials that can be used in the production of chemical weapons. The dual French-Syrian national was arrested in the south of France while vacationing with his family and...
EUROPE
The Independent

Canada launches probe over wild maskless influencer flight to Cancun that breached Covid laws

Canada has begun investigations into an incident aboard a Cancun-bound Sunwing Airlines flight, where maskless people partied, violating several air travel rules as well as Covid-19 safety protocols.Transport minister Omar Alghabra said he has asked the regulatory body Transport Canada to probe reports that dozens of people partied on the privately-chartered flight that left Montreal on 30 December.“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.  We must take the risks of Covid seriously,” the minister said in a tweet.He added: “The health and safety of on-board...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

France now has over 200,000 new coronavirus cases on average per day

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 261,481 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic. (Reporting by GV De Clercq;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Saudi Arabia
104.1 WIKY

French schools “overwhelmed” by COVID-19 and contact tracing

Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE (Reuters) – Less than a week has gone by since French schools reopened after Christmas, but at the Jean Renoir high school in Boulogne-Billancourt, just outside of Paris, one in four teachers and nearly 50 pupils are already sick with COVID-19. With new testing and contact tracing...
EDUCATION
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy