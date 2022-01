Domino's Pizza has a Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital of 60%, nearly double any other competitor. Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) stock has seen a rapid price appreciation over the last decade to the current $550 stock price. A lot of discussion is pointed towards the high P/E ratio of 42x, especially when compared to the industry average, but not enough weight is put into the cash flow machine that is Domino's. Despite the high earnings multiple, Domino's trades in-line with industry CF multiples while Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital is far higher than any industry competitor.

