Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

Many people are learning how rapidly coronavirus, especially the omicron version, is spreading by the growing number of canceled sporting events. More learned when the airlines canceled thousands of flights during the holidays, blaming the same omicron variation. (Although several airlines said adverse weather was also a cause.) And others are learning from the unjustly maligned mainstream media, such as NBC, which reported on Dec.29, “The United States, Britain, France, Australia and other countries are shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible omicron upended hopes of a return to some version of normality in parts of the world.” Adding, “Right now, delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO