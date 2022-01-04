ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

By Dennis Thompson
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born at the height of...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborns#Pandemic#Healthday News
MedPage Today

Birth During the Pandemic May Affect Neurodevelopment

Birth during the COVID-19 pandemic was linked to lower neurodevelopment scores at 6 months, a cohort study showed. Compared with a historical cohort of infants, children born during the 2020 pandemic had significantly lower gross motor, fine motor, and personal-social scores on the Ages & Stages Questionnaire, 3rd Edition (ASQ-3), reported Dani Dumitriu, MD, PhD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, and co-authors in JAMA Pediatrics.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Does what we eat affect brain performance and health?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Food plays an important role in brain performance and health. In our review “Brain foods – the role of diet...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected abortion care in Canada

Abortions are common and essential medical procedures; one in three women in Canada have an abortion in their lifetime. Access to this care helps people plan and space out their pregnancies, providing vital benefits to individuals, families and society. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and facility closures initially jeopardized access to abortion care. However, the pandemic has also become a catalyst for more accessible ways to deliver abortion care, such as providing medical abortions, which are drug-induced rather than surgical, via telemedicine. We are members of the Contraception and Abortion Research Team at the University of British Columbia. As a PhD student...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
seehafernews.com

The Haven Director: The Pandemic Affected Us “A Lot, But Not Too Much”

The Director of a local men’s homeless shelter says that his organization was affected “a lot, but not too much” by the COVID pandemic. While on WOMT’s Be My Guest program yesterday morning (January 3rd), Michael Etheridge explained that The Haven of Manitowoc County was still able to help local men in need, but on a reduced scale.
ADVOCACY
Kingsport Times-News

Every pandemic decision we make affects countless others

Many people are learning how rapidly coronavirus, especially the omicron version, is spreading by the growing number of canceled sporting events. More learned when the airlines canceled thousands of flights during the holidays, blaming the same omicron variation. (Although several airlines said adverse weather was also a cause.) And others are learning from the unjustly maligned mainstream media, such as NBC, which reported on Dec.29, “The United States, Britain, France, Australia and other countries are shattering records for daily reported coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible omicron upended hopes of a return to some version of normality in parts of the world.” Adding, “Right now, delta and omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFDM-TV

How the pandemic affects the mental health of some Southeast Texans

BEAUMONT — The surge in Covid cases is putting more stress on men, women and children across Southeast Texas. An expert says mental health problems have increased since the pandemic began two years ago and it's not getting easier with cases rising. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss has the report.
TEXAS STATE
Elkhart Truth

Hospitals Are Rationing COVID Pills, Infusions as Cases Rise

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It is the ultimate irony: More COVID-19 treatments exist now than at any other time during the pandemic, but the skyrocketing number of cases from the surging Omicron variant might mean you can't get them when you need them most. Doctors and health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy