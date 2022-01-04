Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner declares for 2022 NFL draft

One of the best defensive players in college football is making the early jump to the next level.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

One of the most dominant corners in the country, Gardner went his entire college career without allowing a single touchdown reception. His rare combination of size, length, athleticism and instincts should make him a top-10 pick come April.