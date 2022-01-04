ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I've Accepted Defeat", "Barcelona Have No Money!" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With European Striker

The summer transfer window was a hectic one for Manchester City.

After the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, attention quickly turned to filling the striker void left by Sergio Agüero - who joined FC Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract.

For two months, City tried and tried to prize England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur - but Daniel Levy stood firm and maintained his star man was not for sale.

The Blues even attempted a last-minute deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. An attempt that sprung cross-town rivals Manchester United into action, with the Red Devils successfully hijacking the transfer.

The question still remains as to who Manchester City will now sign as their natural number nine. With Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic seemingly on the club's radar, an emerging report has shone some light on the latter.

According to Tutto Mercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, four clubs could sign the Serb this summer.

Barcelona, Juventus, and in England, ‘he would only accept Chelsea or Manchester City’. Despite the player's preference for La Liga or Serie A, it is 'impossible' to say no to some teams in the Premier League.

With Vlahovic a long-time City target, a lot of supporters have reacted to this news over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

As seems to be the theme at this moment in time, some fans were laughing off the suggestion of Barça being involved in the race, while others see the prolific striker as a more realistic target to Haaland.

Here are a few of our favourites:

