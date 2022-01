Omichristmas wasn’t so bad after all. Despite the rampage of the variant in the weeks before the holiday, Next Plc reported a better than expected 20% increase in full-price sales at its U.K. stores in the eight weeks to Dec. 25, compared with 2019. Shoppers splashed out on glamorous outfits as they continued to socialize with friends and family to compensate for the dismal holiday season in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO