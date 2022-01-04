ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Callaway 2022: Rogue ST woods and irons, Chrome Soft balls, Tri Hot 5K and Eleven putters

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAe8a_0dcajzog00
David Dusek/Golfweek

Callaway and its putter arm, Odyssey, gave equipment lovers a late holiday present on Jan. 4 with the release of the new Rogue ST family of woods and irons, Tri Hot putters, the Eleven putter and updates to the Chrome Soft golf ball line.

With the PGA Tour set to restart at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week in Hawaii, don’t be surprised if competitors like Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm decided to add one of the new drivers or the new golf balls to their bag this week.

Below are the details on the new gear.

Rogue ST Max drivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVIpI_0dcajzog00
Callaway Rogue ST Max driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max drivers

Price: $549.99 with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown and sole pieces along with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

“When it comes to drivers, every golfer, regardless of ability, is looking for two things: more ball speed and more stability. Increasing ball speed can lead to more distance, and extra stability means that the shots you hit outside the ideal hitting area fly straighter and farther.

To achieve those in its new Rogue ST Max drivers, Callaway is introducing a new technology and enhancing others.” More …

Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28At5x_0dcajzog00
Callaway Rogue ST iron family (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

Price: $999.99 with True Temper Elevate MPH or Project X steel shafts and Callaway Universal grips (Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS); $1,099.99 with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts (Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue Max ST Lite); $1,199.99 Rogue ST Pro, steel; $1,299.99 graphite.

Specs: Cast 450 stainless steel with internal tungsten weight and urethane microspheres

Available: Feb. 18

“Callaway has used 17-4 stainless steel to create iron faces for several years, but the Rogue ST’s cup-face design is created using a high-strength 450 stainless steel. Callaway said it is a harder material, so the faces could be made thinner. The face of each iron also was created using artificial intelligence, with a supercomputer running thousands of simulations on different designs to learn which one produces the most ball speed for each iron. In other words, the cup face of the 5-iron is slightly different than the 8-iron, with each face designed to optimize the performance of each club. Callaway said the combination of 450 stainless steel and the AI-designed cup face should create more ball speed, even on mis-hits.” More …

Rogue ST Max fairway woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzoCo_0dcajzog00
Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max fairway woods

Price: $349.99 each with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.

Specs: C300 maraging stainless steel cup face with tungsten weight.

Available: Feb. 18

“The ST stands for speed tuned, and to help increase ball speed and distance, Callaway added mass to the front of the sole in the form of a tungsten bar. The company calls it a Tungsten Speed Cartridge, like the tungsten bar designed into the new Rogue ST drivers, but this one serves double duty. By adding up to 28 grams of tungsten behind the leading edge, the center of gravity is driven down and forward, which should help reduce spin and increase ball speed.” More …

Rogue ST Max hybrids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjoDm_0dcajzog00
Callaway Rogue ST hybrids. (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrids

Price: $279.99 each with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts and Callaway Universal grips.

Specs: 455 stainless steel cup face with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

“For 2022, the Jailbreak system designed into the Rogue ST hybrids has been modified. Instead of using bars, Callaway added a pair of metal pieces like window frames in the heel and toe areas. The reason for this is hybrids are wide but much smaller than drivers and fairway woods, and Callaway said the updated Jailbreak ST system does a better job of stiffening the chassis. It also pushes some extra weight to the perimeter of the head to increase stability.” More …

Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS golf balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f83Zm_0dcajzog00
Callaway Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS balls. (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS golf balls

Price: $49.99 per dozen

“To ensure that all its balls have perfectly centered layers, Callaway is now using a 3D X-ray machine to scan each ball after it is produced. It measures the dimensions of every layer in the ball, including the mantle and cover, to make sure each is centered and the desired thickness in every direction.” More …

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h19mk_0dcajzog00
Odyssey Tri Hot 5K One putter (Odyssey)

Gear: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

Price: $399.99

Specs: Stainless steel heads with tungsten weights and White Hot face insert.

Available: Feb. 4

“For golfers who insist on playing a classic-looking blade, Odyssey is offering the Tri-Hot 5K, putters that offer high moments of inertia for stability without sacrificing classic looks. If the name Tri-Hot rings a bell, you are remembering a family of putters Odyssey featured in the early 2000s. Like those putters, the new Tri-Hot 5K putters utilize multiple materials to achieve performance attributes that would not be possible otherwise.” More …

Odyssey Eleven putter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y50z0_0dcajzog00
Odyssey Eleven putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Odyssey Eleven putter

Price: $299.99 with Stroke Lab shaft

Specs: A high-MOI mallet putter with stainless steel, aluminum and thermoplastic polyurethane

Available: Feb. 4

“The 260 grams of stainless steel in the front of the head drive the center of gravity forward while maintaining a high moment of inertia. Odyssey’s internal testing showed the company that while the Eleven maintains high stability, its forward center of gravity helps reduce sidespin and curvature, so putts tend to roll more true, which leads to increased consistency and accuracy.” More…

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

Do golf balls lose distance after they’ve been in a water hazard?

You're playing golf, and you hit your ball into a water hazard -- or, lucky you, you find a perfectly new-looking golf ball sitting in water, right within your reach!. You reach into the water -- with your hand, a club or a ball retriever -- and grab the golf ball. Great news, right? Not necessarily.
GOLF
Golf.com

The tragic reason why PGA Tour pros are wearing green ribbons this week

Justin Thomas was wearing one. As was his caddie, longtime looper Jim “Bones” Mackay. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed, too. And, of course, Tony Finau had a green ribbon fastened to the side of his hat.
GOLF
firstsportz.com

What does Phil Mickelson $150,000 golf club looks like?

USA’s Phil Mickelson aka ‘Lefty’ is one of the victorious golfers, who has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including six major championships: three Masters titles (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021) and an Open Championship (2013). The American is a highly successful entrepreneur as well where he is into multiple ventures.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Tennis World Usa

TaylorMade announces line by Tiger Woods

Two weeks ago, Tiger Woods teed off at the PNC Championship with something new under his iconic Tiger headcover. We knew from photos that the new driver in the hands of the 82-time TOUR winner (and TaylorMade staffer) was a TaylorMade Stealth Plus. The club had appeared on the USGA’s...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka hits a wedge shot on PGA Tour that goes 10,000 YARDS

Brooks Koepka was seen hitting a pitching wedge that went more than 10,000 yards over the back of the green at the par-3 11th hole on day one at the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Okay, we joke. But Toptracer certainly thought it did... aided by a serious malfunction in...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson: Watch Lefty BAMBOOZLE Sir Nick Faldo on PGA Tour

There's one thing in life that appears to confuse Sir Nick Faldo and that appears to be Phil Mickelson. This great clip has resurfaced of Mickelson hopping in the booth after the third round of the PGA Championship. Mickelson had shot an even par 70 at Harding Park in San...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t wearing his driving cap, donning a baseball cap at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Bryson DeChambeau looks different in the first round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort on Maui in Hawaii. DeChambeau is not wearing his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. It's not quite like if Tiger Woods had suddenly chosen to wear blue on an odd Sunday, but it is jarring to see DeChambeau not wearing a driving cap.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome Os#Odyssey#The Pga Tour#Golf Pride#Rogue St Pro#Project X Cypher Black#Mitsubishi Av Series Blue
nationalclubgolfer.com

A blade that performs like a mallet? Odyssey reveals Tri-Hot 5K putter range

If you’re a blade fan you’re in luck as the Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K range has five new models on offer. They have been designed in a variety of sizes but with the aim to look like a traditional blade yet perform better than a mallet…. Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lost clubs? No problem for Daniel Berger and Viktor Hovland at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Lost clubs? No problem for Daniel Berger and Viktor Hovland. Berger, the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Hovland, who defended his title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, both had their clubs go missing en route to Hawaii and had limited prep time with their game sets once they arrived. But it didn’t seem to matter during the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. Berger fired 7-under 66, a stroke back of leader Cameron Smith, while Hovland posted 4-under 69.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nationalclubgolfer.com

Callaway Rogue drivers are back! And they're faster than ever

Rogue is back but this time it’s been speed tuned. Say hello to four brand new Callaway Rogue ST drivers…. This Rogue ST line-up has a strikingly different visual. I love the rich black and gold colour scheme as well as the new matte finish on the crown. We...
CARS
golfmonthly.com

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review

See how the new Rogue ST Max driver for 2022 compares with 2021's Epic Max. It’s fair to say that the looks of Callaway’s two most recent driver ranges - Mavrik and then Epic 21 - haven’t set the world on fire, despite the performance being right up with the best golf drivers on the market. For 2022, Callaway’s new driver range is the Rogue ST and ST stands for Speed Tuned, partly because of how the brand has extended its use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.
CARS
The Independent

Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: The favourites to win 2022 tournament

The new PGA Tour season unofficially gets underway as the Tournament of Champions returns to the Hawaiian island of Maui this week. A stacked field is comprised of 38 of last season’s PGA Tour winners, featuring the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, with no cut and a $1.5m payout for the winner.Rahm entered the new year as the world No 1 after claiming his maiden major championship at the US Open but will expect to be pushed fiercely by Morikawa this year. The 24-year-old, who picked up his second major at The...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy