Callaway 2022: Rogue ST woods and irons, Chrome Soft balls, Tri Hot 5K and Eleven putters

David Dusek/Golfweek

Callaway and its putter arm, Odyssey, gave equipment lovers a late holiday present on Jan. 4 with the release of the new Rogue ST family of woods and irons, Tri Hot putters, the Eleven putter and updates to the Chrome Soft golf ball line.

With the PGA Tour set to restart at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this week in Hawaii, don’t be surprised if competitors like Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm decided to add one of the new drivers or the new golf balls to their bag this week.

Below are the details on the new gear.

Rogue ST Max drivers

Callaway Rogue ST Max driver. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max drivers

Price: $549.99 with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown and sole pieces along with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

“When it comes to drivers, every golfer, regardless of ability, is looking for two things: more ball speed and more stability. Increasing ball speed can lead to more distance, and extra stability means that the shots you hit outside the ideal hitting area fly straighter and farther.

To achieve those in its new Rogue ST Max drivers, Callaway is introducing a new technology and enhancing others.” More …

Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

Callaway Rogue ST iron family (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue ST Pro irons

Price: $999.99 with True Temper Elevate MPH or Project X steel shafts and Callaway Universal grips (Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS); $1,099.99 with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts (Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max OS, Rogue Max ST Lite); $1,199.99 Rogue ST Pro, steel; $1,299.99 graphite.

Specs: Cast 450 stainless steel with internal tungsten weight and urethane microspheres

Available: Feb. 18

“Callaway has used 17-4 stainless steel to create iron faces for several years, but the Rogue ST’s cup-face design is created using a high-strength 450 stainless steel. Callaway said it is a harder material, so the faces could be made thinner. The face of each iron also was created using artificial intelligence, with a supercomputer running thousands of simulations on different designs to learn which one produces the most ball speed for each iron. In other words, the cup face of the 5-iron is slightly different than the 8-iron, with each face designed to optimize the performance of each club. Callaway said the combination of 450 stainless steel and the AI-designed cup face should create more ball speed, even on mis-hits.” More …

Rogue ST Max fairway woods

Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max fairway woods

Price: $349.99 each with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue, AV Raw White and Project X Cypher shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip.

Specs: C300 maraging stainless steel cup face with tungsten weight.

Available: Feb. 18

“The ST stands for speed tuned, and to help increase ball speed and distance, Callaway added mass to the front of the sole in the form of a tungsten bar. The company calls it a Tungsten Speed Cartridge, like the tungsten bar designed into the new Rogue ST drivers, but this one serves double duty. By adding up to 28 grams of tungsten behind the leading edge, the center of gravity is driven down and forward, which should help reduce spin and increase ball speed.” More …

Rogue ST Max hybrids

Callaway Rogue ST hybrids. (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Rogue ST Max hybrids

Price: $279.99 each with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts and Callaway Universal grips.

Specs: 455 stainless steel cup face with internal tungsten weight

Available: Feb. 18

“For 2022, the Jailbreak system designed into the Rogue ST hybrids has been modified. Instead of using bars, Callaway added a pair of metal pieces like window frames in the heel and toe areas. The reason for this is hybrids are wide but much smaller than drivers and fairway woods, and Callaway said the updated Jailbreak ST system does a better job of stiffening the chassis. It also pushes some extra weight to the perimeter of the head to increase stability.” More …

Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS golf balls

Callaway Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS balls. (Callaway)

Gear: Callaway Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, Chrome Soft X LS golf balls

Price: $49.99 per dozen

“To ensure that all its balls have perfectly centered layers, Callaway is now using a 3D X-ray machine to scan each ball after it is produced. It measures the dimensions of every layer in the ball, including the mantle and cover, to make sure each is centered and the desired thickness in every direction.” More …

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

Odyssey Tri Hot 5K One putter (Odyssey)

Gear: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

Price: $399.99

Specs: Stainless steel heads with tungsten weights and White Hot face insert.

Available: Feb. 4

“For golfers who insist on playing a classic-looking blade, Odyssey is offering the Tri-Hot 5K, putters that offer high moments of inertia for stability without sacrificing classic looks. If the name Tri-Hot rings a bell, you are remembering a family of putters Odyssey featured in the early 2000s. Like those putters, the new Tri-Hot 5K putters utilize multiple materials to achieve performance attributes that would not be possible otherwise.” More …

Odyssey Eleven putter

Odyssey Eleven putter. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: Odyssey Eleven putter

Price: $299.99 with Stroke Lab shaft

Specs: A high-MOI mallet putter with stainless steel, aluminum and thermoplastic polyurethane

Available: Feb. 4

“The 260 grams of stainless steel in the front of the head drive the center of gravity forward while maintaining a high moment of inertia. Odyssey’s internal testing showed the company that while the Eleven maintains high stability, its forward center of gravity helps reduce sidespin and curvature, so putts tend to roll more true, which leads to increased consistency and accuracy.” More…