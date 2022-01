Lululemon is making some management changes at Mirror. Just one day after Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps, the company has named Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective Jan. 17. Aragon will report to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and takes over for Mirror founder Brynn Putnam who resigned from her role in September. Aragon joins the athletic company from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, a live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO