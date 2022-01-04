Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

The Swiss will be able to change gender legally by self-declaration at a civil registry office from Saturday.The country will be among a handful in Europe to grant legal weight to gender self-identification. Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway are the only other nations on the continent to allow someone to legally change gender without hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or further evaluation or bureaucracy. Anyone aged 16 and above not under legal guardianship will be able to do so. Younger people and those under adult protection will require guardian consent. Current rules are dependent on region. Some require a certificate from...

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO