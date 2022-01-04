ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada announced on Tuesday it is entering into a pair of non-binding agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children harmed by a discriminatory child...

kfgo.com

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Canada reaches $31.5 billion deal over Indigenous children put in foster care unnecessarily

TORONTO - Canadian officials said Tuesday they have reached $31.5 billion in agreements in principle with Indigenous groups to compensate First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken from their homes and put into the child welfare system, a major development in a dispute that’s long been a sticking point in Ottawa’s efforts to advance reconciliation with Indigenous people.
AMERICAS
Grist

Canada to compensate First Nations for decades of dirty water

It’s Tuesday, January 5, and Canada is spending billions on clean drinking water for First Nations communities. Tens of thousands of Indigenous people in Canada have spent decades without reliable access to clean drinking water. Now, the Canadian government has plans to put it right. A court-approved settlement released...
POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Canada pledges $31.5 billion to settle fight over Indigenous child welfare system

TORONTO — The Canadian government announced Tuesday that it had reached what it called the largest settlement in Canada’s history, paying $31.5 billion to fix the nation’s discriminatory child welfare system and compensate the Indigenous people harmed by it. The agreement in principle forms the basis for...
AMERICAS
BBC

Canada reaches $31bn deal in indigenous child welfare case

Canada has announced C$40bn ($31bn; £23.6bn) in compensation for indigenous children and families harmed by the on-reserve child welfare system. It's the largest class-action settlement in Canadian history. The agreements-in-principle, announced on Tuesday, sets aside funds for both compensation and reforms. In 2016, a tribunal ruled that Canada had...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Toronto#Child Welfare#Reuters#First Nations
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Switzerland to allow people to legally change gender through self-identification from 2022

The Swiss will be able to change gender legally by self-declaration at a civil registry office from Saturday.The country will be among a handful in Europe to grant legal weight to gender self-identification. Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway are the only other nations on the continent to allow someone to legally change gender without hormone therapy, medical diagnosis or further evaluation or bureaucracy. Anyone aged 16 and above not under legal guardianship will be able to do so. Younger people and those under adult protection will require guardian consent. Current rules are dependent on region. Some require a certificate from...
POLITICS
Flight Global.com

El Al reaches framework agreement with Israeli government over additional aid

Israeli flag-carrier El Al has reached an agreement in principle with the country’s government on an additional aid plan in response to the air transport crisis. The Israeli finance ministry states that the understanding follows “intensive negotiations” over the last few weeks between the parties. Its framework...
WORLD
kfgo.com

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
