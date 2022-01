The Falcons’ most significant offseason decisions will revolve around Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett. Both contracts will require attention, regardless of the manner. Jarret has one year left on the four-year $68 million contract he signed in 2019, and his cap jumps from $20.8 million to $23.8 million in 2022. The Falcons could extend or trade him. Moving him before the 2022 season would save the team $16.5 million, given his $7.3 million dead cap figure. The Falcons can also add void years to his contract to lessen the immediate burden of Jarrett leaving too.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO