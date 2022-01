EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed an overall deal with the writing and producing team of Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman under their new production arm, RaqMar Entertainment. The new entity will focus on writing and producing with a multicultural emphasis for the theatrical market. They will also cultivate up-and-coming talent by mentoring new voices from the U.S. and international/bilingual markets. “It is critically important to us to tell stories that subvert negative stereotypes and embrace cultural specificity in an authentic way, and we are grateful to Sony Pictures for their robust support in helping us to achieve that goal,” said Cisneros in...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO