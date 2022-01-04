ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Panel finds Canada’s practice of reserving dairy quotas ‘inconsistent’ with USMCA

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Canada faces possible countermeasures if it fails to comply with the findings of a dispute panel that faulted it for reserving most of the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

US hails dairy trade ruling in dispute with Canada

Canada violated a trade accord with the United States and Mexico by reserving most of its preferential dairy tariff-rate quotas for Canadian processors, a dispute panel found. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office claimed victory in the first dispute settlement panel ever brought under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) that took effect in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Can US Cash in on Reshoring Manufacturing Opportunities?

Faced with an increasingly vulnerable global supply chain, manufacturers are building greater logistical resilience both through reshoring and nearshoring their operations, experts said. The reshoring of manufacturing operations to the U.S. from overseas and foreign direct investment (FDI) created 160,649 manufacturing jobs during 2020, according to Harry Moser, president of...
SMALL BUSINESS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Market analyst doesn’t expect immediate Canadian USMCA dairy compliance

Market analyst doesn’t expect immediate Canadian USMCA dairy compliance. A market analyst and risk management advisor says this week’s announcement by a USMCA trade dispute panel in favor of the U.S. over Canada concerning dairy trade quotas did not cause the limit-up gains in Class III prices Tuesday. Mike North is with ever.ag. He tells Brownfield, “That was more coincidence but it does not hurt our cause. If you look at the amount of product that we’ve been selling to Canada, we’ve been selling quite a bit of butter and they’ve been a great partner on that front, but there’s a lot of other product classes where we have an opportunity by way of price to sell into the Canadian market.”
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
texasgopvote.com

Canadian Dairy Dispute Settlement Achieved Thanks to USMCA’s Improved Enforcement

Recently, a USMCA panel agreed with the United States that Canada is breaching its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by administering dairy tariff-rate quotas unfairly in a way that harms American dairy producers. This is the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under USMCA. As Republican Leader on the...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Dairy Issue With Canada Farm From Done, Salmonsen Says

This week’s trade ruling against Canada’s restrictive dairy import system in favor of the U.S. is not the end of the process. That ruling gives Canada until February 3rd to comply and still leaves unfinished U.S. efforts with Mexico. The U.S. dairy industry is urging Canada to comply swiftly with a USMCA dispute panel ruling against its tariff rate quota restrictions on dairy imports. But, American Farm Bureau’s Senior Director of Congressional Relations Dave Salmonsen said that does not mean Canada will comply, and if they don’t?
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Mexican central bank flags concern over inflation, labor costs, minutes show

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s central bank signaled concern over rising inflation and labor costs as its board voted last month to raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday. “All members mentioned that headline...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Canada signs deal to buy 20,000 doses of GSK COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline PLC said on Thursday it has signed agreements with the Canadian government to supply 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Sotrovimab. The new purchase agreement follows October’s initial purchase agreement with Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab. (Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Usmca#Quotas#Dairy#Reuters#Canadian#The United Sates
KEYT

Mexico asks USMCA dispute resolution panel on auto content

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has requested a dispute resolution panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, because it claims the United States is improperly interpreting stricter regional content rules under the pact. The agreement, known as the USMCA, raised requirements for regional content to 75% of a vehicle’s value or components. Under the old NAFTA agreement, the threshold was 62.5%. But Mexico’s Economy Department said Thursday that U.S. officials were taking an unduly strict approach by not allowing “various methodologies” to calculate content, something Mexico claims is contained in the USMCA. In December, Mexico objected to proposed U.S. subsidies for purchases of union-made, American-made electric vehicles.
CARS
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
ECONOMY
WTAJ

US, Japan hold strategic talks after new troop deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan. The virtual meeting between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers comes […]
MILITARY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Vilsack comments on USMCA’s Canada dairy ruling

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack applauds the recent ruling by a USMCA trade dispute panel saying Canada was not living up to the agreement. “We’re now going to have more market opportunity for those fourteen TRQ’s (tariff rate quotas) so where dairy product is going to be sold in Canada, which is obviously good news.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FL Radio Group

USMCA Rules Canada Unfairly Hurt Upstate Dairy Farmers

Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have announced the US has won a ruling against Canada for unfair tariff allocation on dairy products, a move they claim will benefit Upstate New York dairy farmers. The Senators say under the US Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada agreed to a series of tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) that would have allowed a certain amount of products to be imported at a low tariff rate. The USMCA’s decision asserted that the way Canada was allocating its TRQs was unfairly pricing the US out of the Canadian Dairy Market.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Canada Found to Be Unfairly Restricting Dairy Market Access Under USMCA

Canada was found to be limiting dairy market access in a dispute settlement panel proceeding related to the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA). Industry groups including the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) celebrated the landmark decision. The dispute was in relation to tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) commitments, which the U.S. claimed were violating the terms established un the USMCA. The USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel issued its final report in favor of the U.S. on December 20, 2021, giving Canada 45 days to comply with the findings.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Canadian dairy quotas violate USMCA terms, dispute panel rules

In the first decision under the new North America trade pact, a three-judge dispute settlement panel ruled that Canada had manipulated its tariff-rate quotas to limit imports of U.S. dairy products, despite agreeing to greater U.S. access in the 2020 agreement. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the ruling was a signal of U.S. resolve against… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA Dairy Panel Ruling

(WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022) — “Today, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The panel agreed with the United States that Canada is unfairly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products by breaching its USMCA commitments regarding allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs).
AGRICULTURE
stjosephpost.com

U.S. dairy Calls USMCA dispute panel decision a win

The U.S. dairy industry celebrated a decision published Tuesday, which found Canada is improperly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products. The restrictions violate U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement tariff-rate quota commitments. The case is the first of any kind brought before a USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel and was launched...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

United States Prevails in USMCA Dispute on Canadian Dairy Restrictions

From the office of the United States Trade Representative. Biden-Harris Administration Secures Significant Trade Enforcement Victory for U.S. Dairy Farmers, Workers, and Exporters. (WASHINGTON/January 04, 2022) — United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding ever brought under...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Times

U.S. wins trade spat with Canada over dairy

Canada violated its trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico by reserving a share of the dairy market exclusively for Canadian farmers, a trade dispute panel ruled late Tuesday in a decision that could boost sales for American dairy farmers. In the first ruling ever by a dispute resolution panel...
U.S. POLITICS
North Country Public Radio

Trade panel rules Canada unfairly taxes U.S. dairy producers

North Country dairy farmers could soon see a boost in sales to Canadian customers. A panel of experts found that Canada was unfairly taxing some U.S. dairy products, a violation of the US-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement that took effect in 2020. The ruling is the first trade dispute resolution under...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy