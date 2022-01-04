Tunisia says security patrol attacked by person ‘belonging to terrorist organization’

More than 1,100 in the U.S. are still dying every day from COVID-19. Every three days, we are losing more Americans than the number that died on 9/11. Just because we don’t see it sneaking up on our families does not mean the COVID terrorist is defeated. While deaths are mainly in 12 northern states, it is highly likely we will again experience a similar problem in Texas and across the U.S. If we wait until the situation is bad locally, the surge will be even harder to control than if we act now to prevent it. I want us to act as a country united against a common foe, and I hope you will join me.

