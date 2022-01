NBC News reporter Josh Lederman has been stuck in his snowbound car on I-95 roughly 30 miles outside of Washington D.C. but did not let that keep him from doing his job. A winter storm in the DC area has left three people dead and knocked out power, leaving half a million people in the area without power. It has also wreaked havoc on area commuters, evidenced by aerial shots provided by NBC News, just before Lederman filed a report on the tough conditions to Morning Joe, from behind the driver seat of his own car.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO