NHL

Wild recall prospects Rossi, Boldy; will make NHL debuts vs. Bruins

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild are recalling top prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Dean Evason confirmed the news during a radio...

www.sportsnet.ca

CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: How Oskar Steen has made a case for full-time NHL duty

Oskar Steen continues to make the most of his 2021-22 season. The right wing is leading the Providence Bruins in scoring down in the AHL, but providing unlikely offense in a support role with the Boston Bruins on the fourth line in his several callups. With the 23-year-old playing his best stretch of North American hockey by far since signing with the B’s in 2019, Steen is making a legitimate claim to a full-time NHL roster spot.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Game 30: Boston Bruins Vs. Minnesota Wild Lines, Preview

The Boston Bruins (17-10-2, 36 pts), will try to earn their longest win streak of the season when they host the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2, 40 Points) at TD Garden on Thursday night (7 pm, ESPN, SN1). Note: This game will not be on NESN, but thankfully, it will be on...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Focus: Odds, Preview For Games Vs. Devils, Wild, Lightning

The Boston Bruins are winners of two straight and look to carry that momentum into a three-game week that features some tough opponents. Boston begins the week at home against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday before welcoming the Minnesota Wild to TD Garden. The Bruins then wrap up against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins will be without Charlie McAvoy tonight as the Minnesota Wild are in town for the first time in almost two years. At least it’s not a COVID protocol...right? Still, not ideal. Anyways, will we see even MORE secondary scoring tonight?
NHL
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Trent Frederic Drops Gloves Vs. Wild’s Dmitry Kulikov In Big Tilt

BOSTON — Trent Frederic appeared poised for a fight early Thursday, and finally got in the action in the second period against Minnesota Wild. The young Boston Bruins forward initially got into it with Mats Zuccarello in the first period of Thursday night’s showdown, but in the second period took on defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and didn’t hold back in the slightest.
NHL
NBC Sports

Mass. native who played at BC scores first NHL goal for Wild vs. Bruins

Born less than 40 miles from TD Garden in Milford, Mass., Minnesota Wild forward Matthew Boldy made his NHL debut Thursday against his hometown Boston Bruins. Boldy, who played even closer to the Garden collegiately at Boston College, left quite the first impression in a game that doubled as a homecoming by scoring a goal in the second period for the Wild at the Garden.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

David Pastrnak, Bruins aim to keep rolling vs. Wild

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins look to keep their momentum rolling when they host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Pastrnak snapped a nine-game goal drought with his go-ahead strike with 5:49 remaining of a 5-3 home win versus New Jersey on Tuesday. It was Pastrnak's first goal since...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL

