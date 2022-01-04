Wheat and wheat flour prices surge

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
