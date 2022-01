Sean O’Malley is not fighting Cody Garbrandt. The No. 12 ranked bantamweight was previously interested in Garbrandt, but changed his tune considering how the former champion has fared in recent appearances. Garbrandt has been stopped in four of his past six fights, which includes a spoiled flyweight debut courtesy of Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 in December. Despite the first-round knockout, ‘No Love’ has said that he is still open to competing at flyweight, but would return to bantamweight for a fight against O’Malley.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO