A new study from researchers has proven that goldfish are capable of learning how to navigate on land. No, they haven’t suddenly grown legs and started parading around in people’s backyards. Instead, the study showcases how researchers taught goldfish to traverse the land in a tank on wheels. The idea behind the study appears to have been an attempt to better understand animal navigation, including how animals change strategies to overcome certain obstacles. Scientists made a fish operated vehicle The tank that the researchers made is called a fish-operated vehicle, or FOV for short. It’s essentially just a tank attached to a...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO