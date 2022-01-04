ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Smith smashes World Darts Championship record in run to final defeat

By Samuel Gill
dartsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Smith did pick up a new PDC World Darts Championship record in defeat to Peter Wright...

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Peter Wright does not feel sorry for Michael Van Gerwen after Covid withdrawal

Peter Wright has no sympathy for Michael Van Gerwen after the Dutchman’s World Championship hopes were ruined by coronavirus.Van Gerwen was forced to withdraw before his third-round match after testing positive for Covid-19 and went on to criticise the Professional Darts Corporation for its handling of the situation.He was one of a number of players who had to pull out because of the virus, which threatened to derail the tournament.Really disappointed, confused, angry…..the way how my world championship is ending.Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my possibility to avoid it. Also ain’t got any symptoms.Closing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Jonny Clayton
Person
Ron Meulenkamp
Person
Gerwyn Price
dartsnews.com

Wright now part of unique group after winning second World title

Peter Wright won the PDC World Darts Championship for the second time in his career on Monday night defeating Michael Smith 7-5 in the final. A special achievement, especially given that in the past only five players have won two world titles in the PDC. Only two players have more than two.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Bully Boy
dartsnews.com

Part wouldn’t include Sherrock in final Premier League line-up: “I don’t think it would be good for Fallon”

With the Premier League line-up not picked after the World Darts Championship final, many speculated that this was to allow Fallon Sherrock to get a Tour Card at Q-School. But for John Part, he believes she shouldn’t be included in the final line-up as it isn’t fair to her or the others involved due to the unforgiving nature of the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dartsnews.com

Paul Hogan finally set for PDC Q-School debut

Paul Hogan will aim to join the PDC Tour fully for the first time after revealing he has entered PDC Q-School in Milton Keynes which begins on Sunday, January 9. Hogan is well known from his previous exploits at the UK Open where he holds wins over the likes of Gary Anderson, Adrian Lewis and Paul Nicholson reaching the Last 16 twice and was a regular feature through the Riley's Qualifiers.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Nitin Kumar and Mozhgan Rahmani sign for Winmau Darts

International duo Nitin Kumar and Mozhgan Rahmani have become the latest two players to sign with Winmau Darts ahead of Q-School this weekend. Both players will compete either in Milton Keynes or Niedernhausen this weekend as they aim to join the PDC Tour. Kumar in particular has qualified three times...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
dartsnews.com

Ross Montgomery latest surprise name to attempt PDC switch at Q-School

Ross Montgomery is the latest name to announce that he will try his hand at PDC Q-School for the first time from this coming weekend. Montgomery, also known as 'The Boss' has in the past stayed loyal to the previous BDO and was due to play at WDF Lakeside until that was rescheduled but he will now attempt to join the PDC.
GOLF
dartsnews.com

Another up and coming talent added by Mission Darts

Darts manufacturer, Mission Darts has again secured a rising talented darts player. Dominik Kocik has signed a contract. A 12-year-old player from Slovakia, he became national youth champion in his country last year. He also made the last 128 of the adult tournament at the Slovakian Open. “My whole family...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy