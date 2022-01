Twelve months ago, many moviegoers assumed that the cinema experience was dead. COVID-19 fears caused theater owners to decide whether they could wait out the coronavirus or if they should shut down entirely. The business lost millions, and many lost hope. Wise ones knew that Hollywood would find a way, and where are we at now? Spider-Man: No Way Home being the biggest film of 2021, both at the box office and in the hearts of moviegoers. Even with the Omarion Omicron hitting harder than previous variants, that didn't deter folks from hitting the theaters, which is a testament to the strength of a good film. Folks will figure out a way to see it—in theaters—if it’s good enough.

