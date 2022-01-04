ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Model of Blood Enzyme May Lead to New Drugs for Cardiovascular Disease

By UC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembrane-associated proteins play a vital role in a variety of cellular processes, yet little is known about the membrane-association mechanism. Lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 (Lp-PLA2) is one such protein with an important role in cardiovascular health, but its mechanism of action on the phospholipid membrane was unknown. To address this, researchers at...

belmarrahealth.com

Self-Compassion Linked to Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Among Women

During the pandemic, the stressors in life have become amplified, leaving many at risk for cardiovascular disease. Previous research has shown that chronic stress and other negative factors can impact cardiovascular health. But a new study shows how being kind to oneself may help lower these risks. The research published...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Drugs#Cardiovascular Disease#Enzyme
geneticliteracyproject.org

Do hormonal factors protect women against cardiovascular disease?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Several lines of evidence support the idea that cardiovascular disease is linked to variations in female hormones. First, women develop...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
studyfinds.org

Brain-like cells found in heart tissue open the door for better cardiovascular disease treatments

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — A newly identified heart cell may be responsible for controlling heart rate, according to a recent study. Similar to distinct cells in the brain that regulate blood flow, these cells maintain the rhythmic patterns of the heart, according to a team at the University of Notre Dame. The implications of this research could lead to the creation of better treatments for cardiovascular disease — the number one killer worldwide.
NOTRE DAME, IN
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a cell behavior pattern that predicts cardiovascular disease

Scientists led by Dr. Andrés Hidalgo at the Centro Nacional de Investigadores Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have discovered that the immune system's circulating neutrophils acquire different behavior patterns during inflammatory processes. The study, published in Nature, identifies a harmful neutrophil behavior associated with cardiovascular disease. The study provides important information that...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
technologynetworks.com

One Autoimmune Disease May Lead to Another

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another. The scientists serendipitously found that mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis in their joints went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) which causes fusion of the vertebrate and curvature, or bending, of the backbone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Florida Star

MRNA Research May Lead To Better Cancer Drugs

Almost everyone on the planet has now heard of mRNA, thanks to the vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer and Moderna based on messenger RNA. But before mRNA was used to address COVID, research was conducted into how it could fight cancer. Now, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have discovered a key connection between mRNA, peptide proteins and tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Translational studies of adrenomedullin and related peptides regarding cardiovascular diseases

Adrenomedullin (AM) is a vasodilative peptide with various physiological functions, including the maintenance of vascular tone and endothelial barrier function. AM levels are markedly increased during severe inflammation, such as that associated with sepsis; thus, AM is expected to be a useful clinical marker and therapeutic agent for inflammation. However, as the increase in AM levels in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is relatively low compared to that in infectious diseases, the value of AM as a marker of CVDs seems to be less important. Limitations pertaining to the administrative route and short half-life of AM in the bloodstream (<30"‰min) restrict the therapeutic applications of AM for CVDs. In early human studies, various applications of AM for CVDs were attempted, including for heart failure, myocardial infarction, pulmonary hypertension, and peripheral artery disease; however, none achieved success. We have developed AM as a therapeutic agent for inflammatory bowel disease in which the vasodilatory effect of AM is minimized. A clinical trial evaluating this AM formulation for acute cerebral infarction is ongoing. We have also developed AM derivatives that exhibit a longer half-life and less vasodilative activity. These AM derivatives can be administered by subcutaneous injection at long-term intervals. Accordingly, these derivatives will reduce the inconvenience in use compared to that for native AM and expand the possible applications of AM for treating CVDs. In this review, we present the latest translational status of AM and its derivatives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

SARS-CoV-2 Directly Damages Kidneys, Study Finds

SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – can infect and directly damage the kidneys by causing scarring, according to research in the journal Cell Stem Cell. The resulting scar tissue could have long-term impacts on kidney function, the authors say. While the ability of the virus to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists for cardioprotection in chronic kidney disease: a step into the future

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share major risk factors and mechanistic pathways for progression. Furthermore, either decreased glomerular filtration rate or increased albuminuria are major risk factors for cardiovascular events. Evidence from previous renal outcome trials in patients with proteinuric CKD showed that angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin-II receptor blockers (ARBs) effectively slow CKD progression, establishing these agents as fundamental CKD pharmacologic treatments. However, in all these trials and subsequent meta-analyses, ACEIs and ARBs did not significantly reduce cardiovascular events or mortality, indicating a high residual risk for CVD progression in individuals with CKD. In contrast to the above, several outcome trials with old and novel mineralocorticoid receptor-antagonists (MRAs) clearly suggest that these agents, apart from nephroprotection, offer important cardioprotection in this population. This article is an overview of previous and recent evidence on the effects of MRAs on cardiovascular outcomes in patients with CKD attempting to highlight a pathway able to improve both cardiovascular and renal prognosis in this population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cardiovascular risks may be worse for women's cognition in middle age

A new study suggests that even though men may be more likely to have cardiovascular conditions like heart disease and stroke and risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure and smoking in middle age than women, the negative impact of most of these conditions on thinking and memory skills may be stronger for women. The research is published in the January 5, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
ROCHESTER, MN
contagionlive.com

Lower BMI Increased Risk of C Diff Infection in Elderly Pneumonia Patients

Underweight elderly pneumonia patients were more likely to contract C difficile infection. New research shows lower body weight might be a big risk factor for older patients with pneumonia for clostridium difficile infections (CDI). A team, led by Risa Suzuki, Department of Health Policy and Informatics, Tokyo medical and Dental...
FITNESS

