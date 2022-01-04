Computer Model of Blood Enzyme May Lead to New Drugs for Cardiovascular Disease

Adrenomedullin (AM) is a vasodilative peptide with various physiological functions, including the maintenance of vascular tone and endothelial barrier function. AM levels are markedly increased during severe inflammation, such as that associated with sepsis; thus, AM is expected to be a useful clinical marker and therapeutic agent for inflammation. However, as the increase in AM levels in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is relatively low compared to that in infectious diseases, the value of AM as a marker of CVDs seems to be less important. Limitations pertaining to the administrative route and short half-life of AM in the bloodstream (<30"‰min) restrict the therapeutic applications of AM for CVDs. In early human studies, various applications of AM for CVDs were attempted, including for heart failure, myocardial infarction, pulmonary hypertension, and peripheral artery disease; however, none achieved success. We have developed AM as a therapeutic agent for inflammatory bowel disease in which the vasodilatory effect of AM is minimized. A clinical trial evaluating this AM formulation for acute cerebral infarction is ongoing. We have also developed AM derivatives that exhibit a longer half-life and less vasodilative activity. These AM derivatives can be administered by subcutaneous injection at long-term intervals. Accordingly, these derivatives will reduce the inconvenience in use compared to that for native AM and expand the possible applications of AM for treating CVDs. In this review, we present the latest translational status of AM and its derivatives.

