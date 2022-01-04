Letter of advancement for McNair

Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn McNair, from Shannon, during his frocking ceremony on Monday while underway in the Mediterranean Sea. The Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo | Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois
