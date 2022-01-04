ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Letter of advancement for McNair

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TBhA_0dcaSYdm00
Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn McNair, from Shannon, during his frocking ceremony on Monday while underway in the Mediterranean Sea. The Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. U.S. Navy photo | Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois

Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, presents a letter of advancement to Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jaylyn McNair, from Shannon, during his frocking ceremony on Monday while underway in the Mediterranean Sea. The Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Press

She’s going from a Norfolk guided missile cruiser to commanding the Navy’s oldest ship

From serving as executive officer on the Norfolk-based guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg to command of the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel marks a step into history. Cmdr. Billie Farrell is about to take command of USS Constitution — Old Ironsides — the first woman to do so in the ship’s 224 years. Launched in 1797, the Constitution saw action against pirates in the Barbary Wars ...
NORFOLK, VA
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious tank spotted floating at sea

A mysterious object resembling military hardware has been spotted floating at sea. Indonesian military has acknowledged the bizarre occurrence, yet was unable to intercept the object that floated away. Photos of the mysterious object emerged on Indonesian social media last week and promptly went viral. According to local media, the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rota#U S#Frocking#Cmdr#Arleigh#Ddg#U S Sixth Fleet#U S Navy
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

After 19-month search, researcher may have located lost plane of missing WWII airman

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 17, 1944, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Elwood “Woody” Lawson of Escondido flew his P-47 Thunderbolt out of Pisa, Italy, on an early-morning bombing run with three of his squadron mates from the 350th Fighter Group. Twenty-five minutes later, the 22-year-old airman disappeared from the sky without a trace and was eventually declared killed in action over the Ligurian Sea.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Dozens ‘Liquidated’ in Kazakhstan Ahead of Russian Troops’ Arrival

Dozens of demonstrators have been reported dead in Kazakhstan as protests turned to bloodshed Thursday and Russia sent in paratroopers in a dangerous bid to crush the uprising. Gunfire erupted anew Thursday afternoon in the main square in the largest city, Almaty, according to local reports, with TASS news agency...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy