Accessibility

LANGHORNE, PA — Amplity Health announced its recent acquisition of Middleton Access, a Market Access consulting firm with a leading position in Federal Access. With deep and proven expertise to maximize coverage and adoption of pharmaceuticals, Middleton Access will further Amplity Health’s strategic vision as a science-led and patient-focused medical and commercialization partner to pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Going forward, Principal of Middleton Access, Cheryl Nagowski, will lead Amplity’s Market Access business unit.
