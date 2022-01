The Oilers have struggled considerably over the last several weeks, having lost 10 of their last 12 games, which has led to some speculation as to whether or not head coach Dave Tippett is on the hot seat. In the latest TSN Insider Trading segment (video link), TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there are no plans for a coaching change in Edmonton unless things get considerably worse. Speculatively, that would mean a continuation of their current struggles to the point where they fall well outside the playoff picture. For the time being, they currently hold the final wild-card spot in the West.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO