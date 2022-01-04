List of Dialogue Choices From Cyberpunk 2077 in a Single Image

CD Projekt RED has dismissed hot rumors about Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition, patch 1.5 and the first expansion. A few dozen hours ago rumors about the future of Cyberpunk 2077 have surcafed on the web, assuming. among other things, renaming the game to CP2077: Samurai Edition along with the release of patch 1.5 and the announcement of the first expansion. The information from these reports sounded quite fantastic, and what's more, their source was an anonymous account on 4chan, so we didn't inform you about them until now. Now, however, CD Projekt RED has officially responded to these speculations, denying that they're true, so we thought it worth bringing you up to speed when you come across them online. Especially that the studio's PR officer's disclaimer was worded in such a way that it does not rule out the fact that some of these reports may be true and some of them seem like fairly obvious improvements. Treat the following information as interesting speculation, which may or may not turn out to be true.

