List of Dialogue Choices From Cyberpunk 2077 in a Single Image

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already know which path of Cyberpunk 2077 has the most unique dialogues - the answer is Corpo. At the very beginning of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 offers players three life paths: Streetkid, Nomad, and Corpo. This choice affects some of the missions and dialogue lines available to our character. No...

