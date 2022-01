Steam published system requirements for the PC version of Elex 2. To play weu will need a slightly more powerful computer than in the case of the first game. There are 56 days left until the release of Elexa 2, the new RPG by Piranha Bytes. The developers have apparently decided that it's the right time for PC owners to get to know the game's system requirements (see below). The minimum and recommended configuration appeared on the game's tab on Steam. It turns out that to play you will need a slightly more powerful computer than in the case first part from 2017, but this was to be expected. The question is how the team will cope with the optimization. As a reminder - Elex 2 will be released on March 1, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, XOne and XSX|S.

