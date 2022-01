Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s divorce has been full of drama. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Martell Holt and Melody Holt have been open about their marriage problems since season one. For Melody, Martell is the one who ruined their marriage. She said Martell wasn’t faithful. She accused him of cheating on her with multiple women. But Arionne Curry, his longtime mistress, is how she found out Martell wasn’t the faithful husband she thought he was. During the reunion, Melody said she found out when Arionne called Martell’s phone with a blocked number. This led to an argument between both women. And Melody said Arionne rudely demanded that she put Martell on the phone.

