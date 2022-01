Instagram is finally bringing back its chronological feed.The feature has gone into testing and a finalised version will arrive in people’s apps in the first half of this year, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.Users will actually be able to choose from two new options. The first, “Following”, sorts posts chronologically; another called “Favorites” does the same but showing posts from particular accounts.There will still be the option to choose the current algorithmically sorted feed, which will be referred to as “home”.But that section is also set to change, with Mr Mosseri promising “more and more recommendations over...

